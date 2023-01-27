MSU Mankato offering free dental care to kids

Your Photos
By Michael McShane
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 5:58 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato is once again offering its dental program services to the community for free.

The university’s Dental Education Program is offering free dental care to area children 18 years and younger on Feb. 2.

The free service will go from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Patients seeking appointments for cleanings, X-rays, and exams must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Exams take place at the public dental clinic in the Clinical Sciences Building.

To schedule an appointment, call 507-389-2147.

