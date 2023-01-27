Quick Hits: Hirose shines in MSU’s late-season push in CCHA standings

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The No. 14 Minnesota State men’s hockey team (16-9-1) will look to continue its winning way with a series at Ferris State this weekend.

The Mavericks were able to secure their 6th-straight victory after taking care of business at home against Lake Superior State. MSU took game one 3-2 in overtime and came out victorious 3-1 in game two. Next, MSU is set for a rematch against CCHA-foe Ferris State who handed the Mavericks their first sweep at home since 2015.

MSU junior defenseman Akito Hirose garnered CCHA Defensive Player of the Week after his four-point performance in the Mavericks’ series over Lake Superior State.

“Obviously just happy that that they start going in now and I can celebrate with my teammates,” said Hirose on his big scoring weekend, which included the overtime winner on Friday. “Still looking for a celebration to go to. I haven’t scored goals in a while, but I mean the end of the day it’s just another game.”

