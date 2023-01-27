Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Three Rochester residents arrested on child pornography charges

Child porn arrest
Child porn arrest(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Three Rochester residents were arrested on possessing child pornography Thursday.

Rochester Police Department conducted three search warrants Thursday. Police received tips from other police agencies about the search warrants.

The first arrest was made at the 4400 block of Stoneview Pl. SE. Police arrested 26-year-old Rithvik Hari on possessing pornographic work.

The second arrest was made at the 800 block of 1st St. SW. Police arrested 58-year-old Scott Collett on the same charge.

The last arrest was made at the 600 block of 4th St. NW. Police arrested 60-year-old Morgan Young.

The perpetrators were taken in and arraigned Friday morning.

Police say perpetrators are not connected.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Revised
Disney revises pricing at its parks
Heather Olinger is recovering after her spine was broken in two places during a hockey game...
A Gustavus senior remains hospitalized after shattering her spine during a college women’s hockey game last Friday
Meteorologist Shawn Cable, KEYC Weather
Winter storm will bring heavy snow this week
La Terraza in Mankato is one restaurants operated by Las Lomas, Inc.
Owner of Plaza Garibaldi; La Terraza charged with 29 tax-related felonies
A school day in Janesville ended with a police presence and a lockdown.
Lockdown at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton school

Latest News

Minnesota State Fair announces dates for 3rd annual ‘Kickoff to Summer at the Fair’ event
At 7 p.m., police responded to a driving complaint made against a vehicle operated by...
Vehicle pursuit leads to arrest in Mankato
St. James residents will have a new health care provider in town, set to open this summer....
Madelia Health to expand with new clinic in St. James
Applications are being accepted by the City of Mankato for the city’s Neighborhood Engagement...
Mankato’s Neighborhood Engagement Grant Program open
MSU Mankato offering free dental care to kids