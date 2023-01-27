Your Photos
Vehicle pursuit leads to arrest in Mankato

By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety arrest a man after a pursuit along Madison Avenue on Thursday.

At 7 p.m., police responded to a driving complaint made against a vehicle operated by 46-year-old Jeffrey Pooley.

Pooley was following another vehicle along Madison Avenue.

According to Public Safety, Pooley believed the car he had been following was watching his child, WHICH WAS NOT THE CASE.

After an attempted traffic stop, Pooley allegedly fled officers, driving eastbound on Madison at a speed of 60 mph.

Eventually, Pooley pulled over and police made an arrest.

Pooley is charged with fleeing police, reckless driving, and disorderly conduct.

He’s currently in the Blue Earth County jail.

