MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West boys’ hockey team (6-9-2) hosted Owatonna (6-8-1) for a Big 9 Conference match up on Thursday inside of All Seasons Arena.

The Scarlets and Huskies battled close until the very end and came out of overtime with a 2-2 tie.

