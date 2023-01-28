A winter storm to bring heavy snow along the MN/IA border Saturday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A winter storm will be moving through the region Saturday providing some bands of heavy snow through Central/Northern Iowa and as far north as I-90 in southern Minnesota. Snowfall will begin for the area mainly after 3 AM Saturday with the bulk of the snow clearing by the early afternoon. The heaviest snowfall for our area with be along the MN/IA border and south. Areas near and south of I-90 could see between 3-6″ with higher amounts of 5-8″ south of HWY 9 in Northern Iowa. For these bands of moderate to heavy snow a Winter Weather Advisory and/or Winter Storm Warning is in place through Saturday night. Travel in storm alert areas will be heavily impacted.

Temperatures tonight fall into the single digits with winds out of the north-northwest around 5-15 mph. Saturday, highs climb into the single digits with clouds hanging around with light snow for most with heavier bands from far Southern Minnesota down into Northern/Central Iowa. Saturday night, lows will dip into the double digits below zero with wind chill values reaching 20 to 30 below. Our well below-average temperatures continue into next week as well as dangerous wind chill values. Temps gradually climb heading into the following weekend.

