Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

1 dead, 4 injured, including 2 children, in Baltimore shooting, crash

Five people, including two children, were injured Saturday after a gunman or group of people...
Five people, including two children, were injured Saturday after a gunman or group of people opened fire Saturday evening in Baltimore.(WBFF via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (CNN) - Five people, including two children, were injured Saturday after a gunman or group of people opened fire Saturday evening in Baltimore.

Two men, a woman and a two-year-old were hit by bullets. Investigators say one of the men died of his wounds.

Police say a 6-year-old was critically injured in a car crash at the scene.

Detectives are now looking for the person or persons responsible.

They say it’s unclear if the shooting targeted the people in the vehicle or the people walking on the sidewalk.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Revised
Disney revises pricing at its parks
Heather Olinger is recovering after her spine was broken in two places during a hockey game...
A Gustavus senior remains hospitalized after shattering her spine during a college women’s hockey game last Friday
Meteorologist Shawn Cable, KEYC Weather
Winter storm will bring heavy snow this week
La Terraza in Mankato is one restaurants operated by Las Lomas, Inc.
Owner of Plaza Garibaldi; La Terraza charged with 29 tax-related felonies
A school day in Janesville ended with a police presence and a lockdown.
Lockdown at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton school

Latest News

Police were called to the Holyoke Mall for a shooting on January 28, 2023
Authorities: Bystander killed in mall shooting in Mass.
Protesters march down the street Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn., as authorities...
GRAPHIC: Memphis police disband unit that beat Tyre Nichols
MSU women dominate the competition with a team score of 222.5.
MSU runs away with Schuck Open and Multi Title
Cougars win convincingly on Hockey Day Minnesota.
Mankato East storms past Red Wing