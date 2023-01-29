The cold is here

Your Photos
Wind Chill Advisory issued
By Emily Merz
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
We’re tracking some lingering snow showers near the Minnesota-Iowa border as a system makes its way out after dropping a few inches of snow this afternoon.

Along with this exiting snow, temperatures have plummeted today. We are seeing temperatures in the negatives tonight. With added wind chill, we are seeing Feels Like temperatures near 30 below zero.

A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued and will be in effect from midnight tonight until 11am Sunday. This means we are seeing dangerously cold wind chill values overnight and into tomorrow morning as well.

This week, along with the frigid temperatures, we are expecting dry conditions and even some sunshine. Warmer temperatures are still a ways away, and we likely won’t be above freezing until next weekend or later.

