Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Mom, 2 daughters escape Duluth house fire; dog dies

Damage is estimated around $150,000.
Fire at Pike County Detention Center
Fire at Pike County Detention Center(MGN)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN - A mom and her two daughters were able to escape a house fire in Duluth Sunday morning, but authorities say, sadly, one of their dogs ended up dying.

According to the Duluth Fire Department, around 6:45 a.m., crews responded to the home near Restormel Street and West 3rd Street in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

They arrived within minutes and found heavy smoke pouring from the home.

When they entered the home, firefighters saw heavy fire in the stairwell leading to the upstairs bedrooms.

Crews quickly learned the three people inside the home at the time were able to escape on their own along with three of their dogs.

They found out another dog was still inside. Crews searched for the animal, but found the dog deceased.

Two cats are still missing, but it’s possible they may have gotten out on their own.

Neighbors are asked to keep their eyes out for the cats.

The Red Cross is helping the residents, who were not injured but have been displaced.

Damage is estimated around $150,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Duluth Fire Marshal’s office.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Revised
Disney revises pricing at its parks
Heather Olinger is recovering after her spine was broken in two places during a hockey game...
A Gustavus senior remains hospitalized after shattering her spine during a college women’s hockey game last Friday
Meteorologist Shawn Cable, KEYC Weather
Winter storm will bring heavy snow this week
La Terraza in Mankato is one restaurants operated by Las Lomas, Inc.
Owner of Plaza Garibaldi; La Terraza charged with 29 tax-related felonies
A school day in Janesville ended with a police presence and a lockdown.
Lockdown at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton school

Latest News

KEYC News Now This Morning VOD
The Minnesota State men's basketball team plays a game against Minot State at the Taylor Center...
Minnesota State bounces back with win against Minot State
The Minnesota State women's basketball team plays a game against Minot State at the Taylor...
Minnesota State dominates Minot State 96-78
The Mankato West girls hockey team battles Austin at home on Jan. 28, 2023.
West gets first win of the season against Austin