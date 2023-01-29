MSU opens new indoor golf facility

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State men’s and women’s golf team unveiled their new indoor facility today on campus on the lower level of the Taylor Center.

Two student athletes cut the ribbon to the new indoor practice facility. The new facility gives players a simulated practice screen that analyzes how far and where their swing can go. Head coach Alex Schmitz and senior Ben Laffen is proud to have a new facility for the team.

“It’s going to help a lot,” said head coach Alex Schmitz. “Our region is very competitive. We have schools out of Oklahoma, schools out of Missouri, that are still on grass today. And we’re in two, three feet of snow. We needed something realistic to be able to stay competitive with our regional teams and be able to compete when we come out of a winter. And winters are so tough up here in the midwest that we need to make sure we can stay competitive.”

“Everybody loves the atmosphere in Mankato,” Laffen said. They love the University and what all we have to offer. Golf has blown up the past few years. Just to be apart of this make me happy. It warms my heart foresure.”

The facility was fully funded through gifts and in-kind donations.

The golf season will began on August 29 in Faribault.

