Bitter temps, dangerously cold wind chills stick around

Bitter cold temperatures will stick around through this week with dangerously cold wind chills this morning and a wind chill advisory in effect through the morning hours.

Today will start off with dangerously cold wind chills and a wind chill advisory in effect until 10 am due to wind chills expected to reach as low as -30 degrees in parts of the area. Despite sunshine expected today, temperatures will remain below zero with a high of -1 by this afternoon with wind chill likely hovering between -15 and -20. Winds will be rather light anywhere from 5 to 15 mph. Winds only need to be 5 mph or greater for a wind chill to occur. Skies will remain mostly clear tonight with more dangerously cold wind chills returning to the area. Temperatures will dip to around -15 overnight with wind chills around -30 or colder. It is possible another wind chill advisory will be issued for the overnight hours and into Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will remain mostly sunny with slightly warmer temperatures. Temperatures are projected to rise above zero, hovering around 10 by the afternoon hours. Winds will be breezy up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph possible. This means that we will likely be dealing with another day of wind chill values below zero despite sunshine and temperatures hovering above zero. Skies will teeter between mostly clear and partly cloudy overnight as temperatures dip to around 3 by Wednesday morning. It is likely to have wind chill values below zero once again through the overnight hours.

Wednesday will continue with sunshine throughout the day across the area despite a few passing clouds here and there. Temperatures will hover in the mid to upper-teens with light winds up to 10 mph around the area. Wednesday night will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly clear as temperatures dip to around 5 by Thursday morning.

Thursday will remain on the sunny side throughout the afternoon hours with a breeze returning to the area. Temperatures will hover in the mid-teens with winds up to 20 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph possible. This means a wind chill in the single digits and below zero will be likely throughout the day. Temperatures will dip to around -10 overnight into Friday morning.

Friday will gradually become partly cloudy by the late morning hours before mostly cloudy skies take over Friday night. Temperatures are projected to steadily rise throughout the day. The daytime temperature will reach around 10 by the mid-afternoon hours before continuing to rise into the upper-teens by Saturday morning. Winds will remain breeze up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph mixed in.

This coming weekend will remain on the breezy side as skies range from mostly cloudy on Saturday but partly cloudy on Sunday. Temperatures will hover in the upper-20s through Saturday afternoon before dipping to around 15 by Sunday morning. Winds will range up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph mixed in. Sunday will have highs in the low-20s throughout the afternoon hours with winds up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph possible. Temperatures will dip to around 12 by Monday morning with mostly cloudy skies sticking around.

Next week will remain on the windy side with mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies mixed in. Temperatures will drop from the upper-20s on Monday to the upper-teens by Wednesday afternoon. Winds will range up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. Temperatures overnight will range in the low to upper-teens. There is a chance for a few flurries on Monday afternoon as well.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.