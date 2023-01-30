Cathy Brennan live

Your Photos
By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Our weekly chat with Cathy Brennan covered seven ways to take care of your spirit. We can develop ways to take care of our spirit by praying, meditating, understanding what we have faith in.

We also need to be aware of what to be grateful for. Journaling is a great way to remind yourself of what you’re grateful for.

You can learn more about Cathy on her website.

