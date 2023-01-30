Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Celsius class-action settlement could get you $250

Celsius has settled a class-action lawsuit over claims about the ingredients of its energy...
Celsius has settled a class-action lawsuit over claims about the ingredients of its energy drinks.(Source: Postlethwaite & Netterville/www.celsiusclassactionsettlement.com via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Celsius energy drinks have skyrocketed in popularity in recent years.

Now, the drink company has settled a class-action lawsuit over claims about its ingredients.

Celsius had promoted its beverages as being free of preservatives, but it turns out the products contain citric acid.

The company said the citric acid is used as a flavoring and not as a preservative, but it reached a settlement “to avoid the expense and risks of the lawsuit.”

If you bought a Celsius beverage or mix between Jan. 1, 2015, and Nov. 23, 2022, you can get a payout.

You’ll need proof of purchase, such as a receipt, to receive up to $250. Without a receipt, you can still get a $20 payment.

You have until Feb. 13 to submit a claim. You can visit Celsius’ class-action settlement website for more information.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Revised
Disney revises pricing at its parks
Heather Olinger is recovering after her spine was broken in two places during a hockey game...
A Gustavus senior remains hospitalized after shattering her spine during a college women’s hockey game last Friday
Meteorologist Shawn Cable, KEYC Weather
Winter storm will bring heavy snow this week
La Terraza in Mankato is one restaurants operated by Las Lomas, Inc.
Owner of Plaza Garibaldi; La Terraza charged with 29 tax-related felonies
At 7 p.m., police responded to a driving complaint made against a vehicle operated by...
Vehicle pursuit leads to arrest in Mankato

Latest News

FILE - An Amtrak train emerges from the Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel in Baltimore, Sept. 15,...
For ‘Amtrak Joe’ Biden, Baltimore rail tunnel visit personal
A Colorado woman who was hit by an oncoming train while detained in the backseat of a police...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police custody files lawsuit
FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco, Dec. 8, 2022. The House...
Ex-Twitter execs to testify on block of Hunter Biden story
A Colorado woman who was hit by an oncoming train while detained in the backseat of a police...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police custody files lawsuit