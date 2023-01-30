A delicious delight, Infusion Baking Company

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - If you find yourself in downtown Lake Crystal, your nose is sure to take you inside the city’s newest bakery. Faye Nelson opened Infusion Bakery Company on Jan. 4, 2023, and her baked goods have been routinely selling out.

Its baked goods have been flying out the door faster than the bakery’s owner could have ever anticipated. Once you try one of their delicious menu items, you’ll see why!

You can follow Infusion Baking Company on Facebook to stay up to date with her latest delicious creations, or stop by and pick up some delicious baked goods.

Infusion Baking Company is located at 118 S. Main St., Lake Crystal.

