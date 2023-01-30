Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

A delicious delight, Infusion Baking Company

Kato Living M-F VOD Record
By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - If you find yourself in downtown Lake Crystal, your nose is sure to take you inside the city’s newest bakery. Faye Nelson opened Infusion Bakery Company on Jan. 4, 2023, and her baked goods have been routinely selling out.

Its baked goods have been flying out the door faster than the bakery’s owner could have ever anticipated. Once you try one of their delicious menu items, you’ll see why!

You can follow Infusion Baking Company on Facebook to stay up to date with her latest delicious creations, or stop by and pick up some delicious baked goods.

Infusion Baking Company is located at 118 S. Main St., Lake Crystal.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Revised
Disney revises pricing at its parks
Heather Olinger is recovering after her spine was broken in two places during a hockey game...
A Gustavus senior remains hospitalized after shattering her spine during a college women’s hockey game last Friday
Meteorologist Shawn Cable, KEYC Weather
Winter storm will bring heavy snow this week
La Terraza in Mankato is one restaurants operated by Las Lomas, Inc.
Owner of Plaza Garibaldi; La Terraza charged with 29 tax-related felonies
At 7 p.m., police responded to a driving complaint made against a vehicle operated by...
Vehicle pursuit leads to arrest in Mankato

Latest News

Cathy Brennan discusses taking care of your spirit
Cathy Brennan live
Greater Mankato Growth is committed to advancing business for a stronger community as the...
Greater Mankato Growth ambassadors
A crowd gathers around a banner at the Anthony Ford Pond Hockey Classic in North Mankato, Minn.
Fourteenth Anthony Ford Pond Hockey Classic returns to North Mankato
Fourteenth Anthony Ford Pond Hockey Classic returns to North Mankato