Former New Ulm investigator Gramentz expected to plead guilty

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - A former New Ulm police investigator is expected to plead guilty today to three counts of criminal sexual conduct.

Eric Gramentz, 43, entered a petition to enter a plea of “guilty” in November according to court documents.

Gramentz is accused of having a “significant relationship” with a minor and allegedly admitted to a “pattern of coaching” which according to the complaint, included inappropriate contact with the minor around 2017.

According to the plea documents, Gramentz will plead guilty to all three charges.

His hearing is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. today in Brown County District Court.

