Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Greater Mankato Growth ambassadors

Kato Living M-F VOD Record
By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Greater Mankato Growth ambassadors had a tour of the new KEYC studio today and explained how they help businesses in out community.

Greater Mankato Growth, Inc. exists to support and promote the economic growth and vitality of our members and the regional marketplace, and to intentionally develop the regional center by promoting, supporting and serving as a catalyst for economic development through: business growth and development; talent growth, retention and attraction; regional livability and advocacy of the marketplace.

Greater Mankato Growth is committed to advancing business for a stronger community as the regional Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Organization and is a business unit of Greater Mankato Growth, Inc.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Revised
Disney revises pricing at its parks
Heather Olinger is recovering after her spine was broken in two places during a hockey game...
A Gustavus senior remains hospitalized after shattering her spine during a college women’s hockey game last Friday
Meteorologist Shawn Cable, KEYC Weather
Winter storm will bring heavy snow this week
La Terraza in Mankato is one restaurants operated by Las Lomas, Inc.
Owner of Plaza Garibaldi; La Terraza charged with 29 tax-related felonies
At 7 p.m., police responded to a driving complaint made against a vehicle operated by...
Vehicle pursuit leads to arrest in Mankato

Latest News

Cathy Brennan discusses taking care of your spirit
Cathy Brennan live
Its baked goods have been flying out the door faster than the bakery’s owner could have ever...
A delicious delight, Infusion Baking Company
A crowd gathers around a banner at the Anthony Ford Pond Hockey Classic in North Mankato, Minn.
Fourteenth Anthony Ford Pond Hockey Classic returns to North Mankato
Fourteenth Anthony Ford Pond Hockey Classic returns to North Mankato