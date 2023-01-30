MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Greater Mankato Growth ambassadors had a tour of the new KEYC studio today and explained how they help businesses in out community.

Greater Mankato Growth, Inc. exists to support and promote the economic growth and vitality of our members and the regional marketplace, and to intentionally develop the regional center by promoting, supporting and serving as a catalyst for economic development through: business growth and development; talent growth, retention and attraction; regional livability and advocacy of the marketplace.

Greater Mankato Growth is committed to advancing business for a stronger community as the regional Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Organization and is a business unit of Greater Mankato Growth, Inc.

