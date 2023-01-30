Negative double digits in the forecast

Tonight, we’re seeing a few flurries around the region as the clouds continue to clear out this evening.

Temperatures are frigid tonight and wind chills are dangerously cold as we go through the overnight.

We’re expecting negative double digits overnight tonight, and wind chill values will be near and even colder than 30 below zero. With temperatures like this, frostbite can happen to exposed skin is as little as 30 minutes.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from midnight tonight until 10am tomorrow. Temperatures will remain mostly below zero for our Monday.

This week is expected to remain dry, with a decent amount of sunshine as well, although temperatures will be very cold until next weekend.

