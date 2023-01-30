A very cold, dry week ahead

There’s nothing but sunshine and cold in the forecast for this week. And it’s going to be really cold... Especially tonight when temps drop to between 15 and 20 below zero. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for tonight into Tuesday morning. High temps will be in the single digits to teens throughout the week with morning low temps around or below zero. Temperatures will rebound a bit by the upcoming weekend. Other than a few flurries here and there, especially to our north, no major weather systems are expected for at least a week or more.

The rest of this afternoon will be sunny and cold with high temperatures barely making it above zero. The wind won’t be terribly strong, but a 5 to 10 mph breeze will be enough to keep the wind chill factor in the 10 to 20 below zero range throughout the day. Tonight will be bitterly cold with temperatures dropping to between 15 and 20 below zero. Once again, the wind will be light but enough to knock the wind chill factor down to 20 to 30 below.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny and a bit warmer, with highs in the teens and morning lows in the single digits. Another wave of Arctic air will roll in late Thursday, pushing temperatures back into the teens below zero Thursday night into Friday morning.

The weekend will be mostly cloudy but warmer. High temps will climb into the 20s to low 30s on both Saturday and Sunday. If you’ve had it with the cold, I do have some good news. Our long range forecast data is hinting that temperatures will remain around or a little above average through much of next week. A little light snow is possible early next week, but as of right now, no major weather systems are expected to impact our area for at least a week or more.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.