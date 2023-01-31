Bitter temps stick around ahead of warmer temps next week

The frigid temperatures and wind chills will stick around a short while longer before we get a warm up heading into this weekend and upcoming week.

Today will start off with another wind chill advisory due to dangerously cold wind chills around the area. Temperatures will start off below zero with wind chill values as low as -35 in portions of the area. The wind chill advisory will remain in effect until 10 am today as these wind chills can lead to frost bite and/or hypothermia in as little as 20 minutes. It is important to wear layers and protect any skin that may be exposed by wearing a hat, gloves, and scarf along with a winter coat. If you shower in the morning it is important to make sure your hair is dry before leaving. If this is not possible, it is vital to take the necessary precautions to cover your head and neck by wearing a winter hat and scarf to keep your head warm to prevent hypothermia. Temperatures will rise to a high around 10 by this afternoon with sunshine and a light breeze up to 15mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times. Due to the breeze, wind chills will remain below zero throughout the afternoon hours. Tonight will remain mostly clear but bitter as temperatures dip below zero once again overnight into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will start off rather bitter with temperatures below zero throughout the morning hours. Skies will remain mostly sunny throughout the afternoon with temperatures rising into the upper-teens. Winds will be slightly lighter, ranging between 5 and 15 mph. Wednesday night will teeter between mostly clear and partly cloudy as we fall to a low around 6 by Thursday morning.

Thursday will be similar to Wednesday with sunshine and temperatures topping out in the mid to upper-teens by the afternoon hours. Winds will become breezy, reaching up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. Winds will remain breezy throughout the rest of the week and into next week. Temperatures will gradually drop below zero with mostly clear skies overnight into Friday morning.

Friday will be the next coldest day of the week with cloudy skies returning to the area. Temperatures will hover in the single digits above zero throughout the afternoon hours. However, due to winds projected to reach up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible, it is likely we will see wind chill values below zero. Temperatures will reach a low throughout the evening hours before temperatures gradually rise overnight and into Saturday.

This weekend will have a pleasant warm up with temperatures rising into the upper-20s and low-30s. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a few flurries possible during the afternoon hours. Winds will be breezy up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible. Temperatures will dip into the low-20s by Sunday morning. Sunday we will see a little more sunshine return with partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Winds will remain breezy up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Temperatures will hover in the upper-20s throughout the afternoon hours before dropping into the low-20s by Monday morning.

Next week will be windy but warmer with a mix of cloudy skies and sunshine. Temperatures will hover anywhere from the mid-20s into the low-30s throughout next week during the afternoon hours with winds ranging between 10 and 20 mph with gusts ranging between 20 and 30 mph. These winds will likely lead to a wind chill around the area, however, the wind chill will be warmer with real feel temperatures hovering in the single digits and low teens with the warmer temperatures moving in. Overnight temperatures next week will range from the mid-teens to the low-20s. There is also a slight chance for some flurries to light snow possible next Tuesday with a few flurries possible on Wednesday.

