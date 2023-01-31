Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Children’s mental health tops list of parent worries, survey says

Parents are worried about their children's mental health, according to a survey.
Parents are worried about their children's mental health, according to a survey.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new survey finds that parents are concerned about their children’s mental health.

According to the Pew Research Center, 40% of parents surveyed are “extremely” or “very worried” that their children will struggle with anxiety or depression at some point, followed by bullying which worries 35% of parents.

Experts say parents can watch for signs of anxiety and depression, like decreased interest in things, poor self-esteem and changes in mood, eating or sleep.

Other top concerns from the survey included kidnapping, dangers of drugs and alcohol, teen pregnancy and getting into trouble with the police.

Pew also found some parents were struggling with burnout.

Nearly two-thirds of respondents said being a parent is somewhat harder than expected, 41% say it is tiring and 29% say it is stressful all or most of the time.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Revised
Disney revises pricing at its parks
Heather Olinger is recovering after her spine was broken in two places during a hockey game...
A Gustavus senior remains hospitalized after shattering her spine during a college women’s hockey game last Friday
Meteorologist Shawn Cable, KEYC Weather
Winter storm will bring heavy snow this week
La Terraza in Mankato is one restaurants operated by Las Lomas, Inc.
Owner of Plaza Garibaldi; La Terraza charged with 29 tax-related felonies
At 7 p.m., police responded to a driving complaint made against a vehicle operated by...
Vehicle pursuit leads to arrest in Mankato

Latest News

Rodney Wells, center, stepfather of Tyre Nichols, listens to speakers at a prayer gathering at...
GRAPHIC: Tyre Nichols’ family to address additional police discipline
Jamal Dupree, Tyre Nichols' brother, said police beat on him like he was "nothing." (CNN)
Tyre Nichols brother: They beat him like he was nothing
K-9 Detective Gibbs was included in the Camp Hill School District’s yearbook photos.
K-9 detective included in school yearbook photos
Justice Department seeks Tesla automated driving documents
A woman was shot and seriously injured while out for a jog in Tennessee Monday, according to...
Woman shot, seriously injured during jog