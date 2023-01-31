City of Springfield: Water Service Freeze Warning in effect

SPRINGFIELD, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Springfield is warning residents of possible freezing water,

Due to the depth of the frost in the ground, water services may start freezing, As a result, the City of Springfield has issued an advisory to all of its utility customers.

Water customers are being advised to take all necessary precautions to prevent freezing, thereby avoiding the cost of paying someone to thaw the service pipe.

The City is recommending trickling a stream at least the diameter of a pencil lead to assure a freeze does not occur.

According to the City, some signs that service may be freezing include:

Unusually cold water temperature (less than 35° F) at any fixture

Unusually low water flow at a fixture

Discolored water at a fixture

Low water pressure at a fixture

Extremely cold piping at a fixture

Sputtering sound when opening a fixture.

Those experiencing any of the issues mentioned above are encouraged to contact the Springfield Public Utilities at 507-723-3519 and begin trickling your water as described above immediately.

