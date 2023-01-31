Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

City of Springfield: Water Service Freeze Warning in effect

Due to the depth of the frost in the ground, water services may start freezing, As a result,...
Due to the depth of the frost in the ground, water services may start freezing, As a result, the City of Springfield has issued an advisory to all of its utility customers.(MGN ONLINE)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 8:44 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Springfield is warning residents of possible freezing water,

Due to the depth of the frost in the ground, water services may start freezing, As a result, the City of Springfield has issued an advisory to all of its utility customers.

Water customers are being advised to take all necessary precautions to prevent freezing, thereby avoiding the cost of paying someone to thaw the service pipe.

The City is recommending trickling a stream at least the diameter of a pencil lead to assure a freeze does not occur.  

According to the City, some signs that service may be freezing include:

  • Unusually cold water temperature (less than 35° F) at any fixture
  • Unusually low water flow at a fixture
  • Discolored water at a fixture
  • Low water pressure at a fixture
  • Extremely cold piping at a fixture
  • Sputtering sound when opening a fixture.

Those experiencing any of the issues mentioned above are encouraged to contact the Springfield Public Utilities at 507-723-3519 and begin trickling your water as described above immediately.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Revised
Disney revises pricing at its parks
Heather Olinger is recovering after her spine was broken in two places during a hockey game...
A Gustavus senior remains hospitalized after shattering her spine during a college women’s hockey game last Friday
Meteorologist Shawn Cable, KEYC Weather
Winter storm will bring heavy snow this week
La Terraza in Mankato is one restaurants operated by Las Lomas, Inc.
Owner of Plaza Garibaldi; La Terraza charged with 29 tax-related felonies
At 7 p.m., police responded to a driving complaint made against a vehicle operated by...
Vehicle pursuit leads to arrest in Mankato

Latest News

Minnesota State University Mankato’s newspaper, The Reporter took home 16 awards from the...
The Reporter wins 16 Minnesota Newspaper Association Awards
The Reporter wins 16 Minnesota Newspaper Association Awards
Bitter temperatures will stick around for a little longer ahead of a warm up by this coming...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 1-31-2023 - clipped version
Five state veterans homes will use the funds for upgrading resident programming and activities.
Earlier this month, the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs received a generous donation
St. James High School's Future Farmers of America club plans on having an ag themed carnival,...
The Minnesota Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation has announced its Ag Literacy Grant winners for 2023