Commissioner Vance Stuehrenberg Selected to Represent MN on the NACo Board of Directors

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Commissioner Vance Stuehrenberg was recently selected to serve as a member of the National Association of Counties (NACo) Board of Directors. NACo unites county officials across the country to advocate county priorities in federal policy making, promote exemplary county polices and practices, nurture leadership skill and expand knowledge networks, optimize county and taxpayer resources and cost savings, and enrich the public’s understanding of county government.

The Association of MN Counties (AMC) Board of Directors is responsible for appointing three Minnesota county commissioners to serve as representatives to the NACo Board of Directors. These appointees also serve as members of the AMC Board of Directors. NACo board members are expected to serve as spokespersons and ambassadors regarding NACo to both their respective state associations and to individual NACo member counties. NACo board members review and act on resolutions, approved resolutions are then submitted to the membership at the NACo Annual Conference and, if adopted, become NACo’s American County Platform.

“Relationships across the country are invaluable and this is an incredible opportunity,” Stuehrenberg states. “I am excited to not only represent the State of Minnesota, but Blue Earth County at the national level.”

For more information on the National Association of Counties and Association of Minnesota Counties, visit their websites.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.