Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Keeping up on oil changes and levels will keep cars out of the shop

Remember oil change intervals to keep cars out of shops
Remember oil change intervals to keep cars out of shops(kbjr)
By Dave Anderson
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A dipstick check a day can keep the mechanic at bay. Those seem to be words to live by in this current age where supply chain issues concerning car parts have led to long lines outside of auto repair shops. Luckily also in this current age, break downs aren’t quite as frequent as in days of old.

Keep oil levels proper to prevent break down
Keep oil levels proper to prevent break down(kbjr)

“Engines aren’t the same as they used to be and oils aren’t the same as they used to be.” said Brad Williams of Brad’s NAPA Auto Clinic.

Modern metalurgy has made engines tougher and modern oil formulations let them last longer. The revolution in the evolution of motor oil happened here in the Northland when fighter pilot Al Amatuzio decided to try synthetic jet engine oil in cars.

“Oils are so much different now because they have become so advanced and they can go a lot longer and a lot farther.” said Val Johnson of Auto Ace Express Lube.

Amatuzio’s Amsoil plus the lubes of many other manufacturers can only do so much to increase automobile lifespan and keep broken cars out of the shop. Mechanics say getting regular oil changes and keeping vigilant on oil levels is the best preventive maintenance possible.

“Get it checked out as frequently as you can, once a month or even once a week; anytime you have some free time have it checked out or pop your hood and check the dipstick yourself.” said Scott Schneiderwent of Kenwood Muffler and Brake.

Sure, the cost of these new wonder oils is a little spendy per quart but keeping up fluid levels keeps money in the bank.

“Ten bucks here is better than a thousand bucks down the road with something else going wrong.” said Schneiderwent.

Click above for the video version of the story

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Revised
Disney revises pricing at its parks
Heather Olinger is recovering after her spine was broken in two places during a hockey game...
A Gustavus senior remains hospitalized after shattering her spine during a college women’s hockey game last Friday
Meteorologist Shawn Cable, KEYC Weather
Winter storm will bring heavy snow this week
La Terraza in Mankato is one restaurants operated by Las Lomas, Inc.
Owner of Plaza Garibaldi; La Terraza charged with 29 tax-related felonies
At 7 p.m., police responded to a driving complaint made against a vehicle operated by...
Vehicle pursuit leads to arrest in Mankato

Latest News

Bitter temperatures will stick around a few more days before a weekend warm up.
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 2-1-2023 - clipped version
The Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial girls basketball team plays a basketball game against...
No. 10 LCWM wins over Mankato Loyola
The Mankato West Scarlets gymnastics team battles Mankato East.
Scarlets top Cougars in dual meet
On Tuesday, the Maple River Schools' auditorium filled with Mapleton residents, all ready to...
Mapleton residents weigh in on the future of the former Mapleton school building
Last year, the interpretive center hosted over 500 students between eight different schools
FarmAmerica joins over a dozen schools in winning a 2023 Agricultural Literacy grant