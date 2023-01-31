Mankato Riverblenders live

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Riverblenders Barbershop Chorus provides musical family entertainment for Mankato area residents. Family fun, entertainment for all ages, and music with the best in barbershop harmony is a guarantee.

Summer church sing-outs, Singing Valentines, an Annual show, as well as family events are part of the Mankato Riverblenders activities each year.

If you’d like to book the Riverblenders for an event, you can call 507-525-0419.

