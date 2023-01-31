Not as cold... But still kind of cold

After a bitterly cold morning of temperatures around 15 below zero, the coldest of the cold has passed and temps will slowly warm over the next day or so. Don’t get me wrong, it’s still going to be cold, just not as cold as it was this morning. After climbing back into the 20s on Wednesday, another Arctic cold front will blast through Thursday, pushing temps back into the 10 to 15 below range by Friday morning. After that, we will warm up, with highs climbing above average and staying there through the weekend and well into next week. We will remain dry through the weekend as well, with a slight chance of light snow by next Monday into Tuesday.

The rest of this afternoon will be sunny and cold, with highs in the upper single digits to low teens. The wind won’t be terribly strong, but it will be enough to keep the wind chill factor just below zero throughout the afternoon. Tonight will be clear and not as cold with temperatures dropping to around zero by daybreak. Once again, the wind will be relatively light but enough to keep the wind chill factor in the 5 to 10 below zero range.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warmer, with high temps in the low 20s. Overnight lows should remain around or above zero across much of our region Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

On Thursday, temps will warm into the teens by around midday. After that, another Arctic cold front will blast across our region, causing temperatures to plummet Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. This one won’t be quite as cold as our last wave of Arctic air, but temperatures will drop to between 10 and 15 below zero by Friday morning.

The weekend will be a bit more pleasant. Saturday will be breezy but warmer, with highs in the mid 30s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 20s. As of right now, it looks like the milder weather will continue through much of next week. We are watching the possibility of a little light snow Monday into Tuesday, with a few more random chances of light snow off and on next week. Stay tuned for updates; we’ll have more specifics on these minor snow chances as we get closer.

