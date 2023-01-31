Your Photos
The Reporter wins 16 Minnesota Newspaper Association Awards

Minnesota State University Mankato’s newspaper, The Reporter took home 16 awards from the Minnesota Newspaper Association.
By Michael McShane
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University Mankato’s newspaper took home some hardware at this year’s Better Newspaper Contest.

The Reporter took home sixteen awards from the Minnesota Newspaper Association.

Editor-in-Chief Julia Lin won an award in the professional local division.

Despite the university not having a journalism major, The Reporter says its hands-on training offers an edge on the competition.

“I just think it’s really impressive what the people here can do when they really put their mind to it without any formal training,” said Lin.

The Reporter’s News Director, Emma Johnson, also expressed pride for the publication, as well as the work ethic of its staff.

“To see everyone else’s stories and why they got nominated and to go back,” reflected Johnson. “It makes me want to work and put in 10 times more effort than I’m already putting in.”

The Reporter has plans to expand in the future, with new multimedia projects and a podcast with additional campus news.

