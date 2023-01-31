St. Peter and Cleveland annual jazz concert welcomes special guest, Adrian Barnett

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - New Richland native, Adrian Barnett, is a professional musician based in Nashville. Monday morning, Barnett spent a few hours sharing his experience as a musician with St. Peter students.

“I started having the opportunity to do this with younger students. I can’t pass that up to me. This is priceless like me. This is a very fortunate gift to be able to do this,” said Barnett.

For the third time, Barnett performs alongside the St. Peter & Cleveland high school students in their annual jazz concert.

“Remember being in high school and we would have somebody come in like a guest artist and they would come in and just get everybody excited about music and I thought that was the coolest thing,” said Barnett.

A graduate from Minnesota State, Mankato Barnett is able to play 15 different instruments, yet what brings him back to St. Peter High School is someone he said helped him in his music journey.

“[Mr.] Haugh was my band director when I was in high school. So the first time I remember coming back here and working with them. I thought that was so special. It’s like he kind of helped me get to where I am. So now I get to know you, hopefully Inspire his students,” explained Barnett.

Mr. Haugh first met Barnett back when he used to teach in New Richland over 20 years ago.

“I just love to see the fact that he’s really made a career this he’s he’s a phenomenal musician a wave above and beyond anything I’ve ever done and I have absolutely no problem that because he’s taught me a lot and if I’ve taught him anything great, but I don’t take credit for where he’s gone with this,” expressed Haugh.

Both musicians and teachers hope to continue sharing their love for music.

