State Fair and Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation accepting Century Farm applications

Application deadline is March 6, 2023
Produced by the Minnesota State Fair in conjunction with the Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation,...
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota families who have owned their farms for 100 years or more are invited to apply for the 2023 Century Farm Program.

Produced by the Minnesota State Fair in conjunction with the Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation, the Century Farm Program was created to promote agriculture and honor historic family farms in the state. More than 11,000 Minnesota farms have been honored since the program began in 1976.

Family farms are recognized as a Century Farm when three requirements are met. The farm must be: 1) at least 100 years old according to authentic land records; 2) in continuous family ownership for at least 100 years (continuous residence on the farm is not required); and 3) at least 50 acres and currently be involved in agricultural production.

A commemorative certificate signed by Governor Tim Walz, the State Fair Board of Managers President Joe Scapanski and Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation President Dan Glessing will be awarded to qualifying families, along with an outdoor sign signifying Century Farm status.

Applications are available online at mnstatefair.org/about-the-fair/awards-and-recognition/; at fbmn.org; by calling the State Fair at 651-288-4417; or at statewide county extension and county Farm Bureau offices. The submission deadline is Monday, March 6. Recipients will be announced in the spring. Previously recognized families should not reapply.

Information on the Century Farm Program will be available at the Minnesota Farm Bureau exhibit during the 2023 Minnesota State Fair. A Century Farm database is also available at fbmn.org.

Commissioner Vance Stuehrenberg Selected to Represent MN on the NACo Board of Directors
