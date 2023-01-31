Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Theaters around Mankato are preparing for a busy spring season

KEYC News Now at 6 Recording
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato is shaping up to have a busy winter and spring performing arts season.

Mankato Playhouse is just two weeks away from their production of Steven Sondheim’s “Assassins”, and held auditions for their Broadway Teens show on Sunday and Monday of this week, and says that their tendency to sell out shows is indicative of the community’s overwhelming support for the performing arts.

“Mankato has the population to make the arts thrive. Mankato is a fantastic hotspot for this type of stuff, which is the reason we opened up Mankato Playhouse,” said David Holmes, co-owner of Mankato Playhouse.

Meanwhile, Merely Players is in the thick of their 40th season of operation, and is also running auditions for their upcoming show, “The Nerd”.

The theater just wrapped up their winter Cabaret, and says that they’re grateful for the support they’ve seen and the community they’ve built over all four decades of their operation.

“You go downtown and you run into people, and Saturday night at Cabaret, I mean every time I turn around there’s someone else there that I knew. And people who were there at the beginning for Merely Players too. So that’s important,” explained Maggie Maes of Mankato Players Community Theater.

Performances outside of these established theaters are also thriving, as “Tony and Tina’s Wedding” is just a couple of weeks away, and the Social Justice Theater is finishing their covid-postponed performance of “The Shadow Box”.

Local theater operators say that the blossoming of Mankato’s performing art shows the strength of that community, and says that local theaters see one another as partners in growing the community, rather than competitors to beat out.

“We can make theater bigger, and just really partner with the other theaters is kind of what we want to do, and just work as one community. There’s a lot of resources out there from other theaters that if we all just kind of come together and share each other’s resources, theater could be even bigger in Mankato,” said Holmes.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Revised
Disney revises pricing at its parks
Heather Olinger is recovering after her spine was broken in two places during a hockey game...
A Gustavus senior remains hospitalized after shattering her spine during a college women’s hockey game last Friday
Meteorologist Shawn Cable, KEYC Weather
Winter storm will bring heavy snow this week
La Terraza in Mankato is one restaurants operated by Las Lomas, Inc.
Owner of Plaza Garibaldi; La Terraza charged with 29 tax-related felonies
At 7 p.m., police responded to a driving complaint made against a vehicle operated by...
Vehicle pursuit leads to arrest in Mankato

Latest News

Barnett spent a few hours sharing his experience as a musician with St. Peter students.
St. Peter and Cleveland annual jazz concert welcomes special guest, Adrian Barnett
FILE
Grants available to support Minnesota grown specialty crops
A former New Ulm police investigator, Eric Gramentz, 43, is expected to plead guilty today to...
Former New Ulm investigator Gramentz expected to plead guilty
Heroin overdose victim found unconscious in Rochester snowbank twice
Overdose victim revived twice after overdosing; found unconscious in snowbank both times