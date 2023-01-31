Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Three juveniles overdose in Mankato

Three Mankato juveniles overdose in three separate instances
Three Mankato juveniles overdose in three separate instances(MGN)
By Stephanie Williams
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On Jan. 31, 2023, Mankato Department of Public Safety responded to three separate locations and calls for service that involved juveniles as the patient(s).

All victims were reported to have used/been exposed to a substance that caused the patients to exhibit signs consistent with an opioid overdose.

It is believed that the substance used was counterfeit/fake Oxycodone M30 pills that contained fentanyl. Counterfeit pills that contain fentanyl can be life-threatening. A lethal dose of fentanyl is about two milligrams which is equivalent to the size of a few grains of salt.

Narcan was administered and two of the patients were hospitalized. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The third juvenile was not hospitalized.

These incidents remain under investigation by the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force and the Mankato Department of Public Safety.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Revised
Disney revises pricing at its parks
Heather Olinger is recovering after her spine was broken in two places during a hockey game...
A Gustavus senior remains hospitalized after shattering her spine during a college women’s hockey game last Friday
Meteorologist Shawn Cable, KEYC Weather
Winter storm will bring heavy snow this week
La Terraza in Mankato is one restaurants operated by Las Lomas, Inc.
Owner of Plaza Garibaldi; La Terraza charged with 29 tax-related felonies
At 7 p.m., police responded to a driving complaint made against a vehicle operated by...
Vehicle pursuit leads to arrest in Mankato

Latest News

Produced by the Minnesota State Fair in conjunction with the Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation,...
State Fair and Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation accepting Century Farm applications
Commissioner Vance Stuehrenberg Selected to Represent MN on the NACo Board of Directors
Commissioner Vance Stuehrenberg Selected to Represent MN on the NACo Board of Directors
The City of Mankato said the road between Lime and Ruth streets is expected to reopen later...
Water main break closes portion of Riverfront Dr.
Former U.S. Senator David Durenberger was a Minnesota Republican whose longtime spokesperson...
Durenberger, former US senator from Minnesota, dies at 88