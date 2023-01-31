Water main break closes portion of Riverfront Dr.

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A portion of Riverfront Drive in Mankato is temporarily closed due to a water main break this morning.

The city of Mankato said the road between Lime and Ruth streets is expected to reopen later today, weather permitting.

Crews had excavators, skid loaders and were setting up water pumps to clear the flooded scene around 9:30, this morning.

