Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Water main break closes portion of Riverfront Dr.

The City of Mankato said the road between Lime and Ruth streets is expected to reopen later...
The City of Mankato said the road between Lime and Ruth streets is expected to reopen later today, weather permitting.(Anthony Peregrin)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A portion of Riverfront Drive in Mankato is temporarily closed due to a water main break this morning.

The city of Mankato said the road between Lime and Ruth streets is expected to reopen later today, weather permitting.

Crews had excavators, skid loaders and were setting up water pumps to clear the flooded scene around 9:30, this morning.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Revised
Disney revises pricing at its parks
Heather Olinger is recovering after her spine was broken in two places during a hockey game...
A Gustavus senior remains hospitalized after shattering her spine during a college women’s hockey game last Friday
Meteorologist Shawn Cable, KEYC Weather
Winter storm will bring heavy snow this week
La Terraza in Mankato is one restaurants operated by Las Lomas, Inc.
Owner of Plaza Garibaldi; La Terraza charged with 29 tax-related felonies
At 7 p.m., police responded to a driving complaint made against a vehicle operated by...
Vehicle pursuit leads to arrest in Mankato

Latest News

Former U.S. Senator David Durenberger was a Minnesota Republican whose longtime spokesperson...
Durenberger, former US senator from Minnesota, dies at 88
Due to the depth of the frost in the ground, water services may start freezing, As a result,...
City of Springfield: Water Service Freeze Warning in effect
Minnesota State University Mankato’s newspaper, The Reporter took home 16 awards from the...
The Reporter wins 16 Minnesota Newspaper Association Awards
Bitter temperatures will stick around for a little longer ahead of a warm up by this coming...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 1-31-2023 - clipped version