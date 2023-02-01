Another Arctic blast will bring more dangerous cold

After a brief, “mini” warm-up today, another blast of bitter, Arctic air will arrive Thursday afternoon into Friday. This will give us a flashback to earlier this week with temperatures, once again, dropping to between 15 and 20 below zero. Before you give up all hope, keep reading. We will hit rock bottom on Friday morning and then temperatures will quickly rebound for the weekend. By Saturday and Sunday, high temperatures will climb into the low to mid 30s and stay above average through most of next week. Through all of this we will remain mostly dry. We could see a few flurries - especially north - as the cold air moves in Thursday morning. After that, we are keeping an eye on a chance of rain and/or snow late Monday into Monday night. As of now, it doesn’t look like rain and snow amounts will be significant. The only real risk will be the potential for some ice and slippery roads and sidewalks.

The rest of today will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper teens. Some places could warm into the low 20s. Tonight will be mostly clear, with temps dropping into the single digits by daybreak.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and breezy with temperatures warming into the mid teens by late morning. By around lunchtime, the leading edge of our next Arctic air mass will move in, causing temperatures to drop to around or a little below zero by late Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will continue to drop Thursday night, bottoming out in the 15 to 20 below zero range by Friday morning. It won’t be very windy, but a 5 to 10 mph breeze will knock the wind chill factor into the -25° to -35° range late Thursday night through Friday morning.

Warmer air will move in quickly on Friday, with temperatures climbing back into the single digits above zero by Friday afternoon. Temperatures will continue to rise through Friday night into Saturday, reaching the low to mid 30s by Saturday afternoon. While it will be warmer, there will be quite a few clouds and it will be a bit breezy on Saturday. But again, high temps will be in the low to mid 30s. Sunday will be similar with Sunshine and highs in the low 30s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy, breezy and even warmer with highs in the mid to upper 30s. We are tracking a system that will have the potential to bring light rain, freezing rain and snow late Monday into Monday night. As of now, it doesn’t look like precipitation amounts will be all that significant, but there will be the potential for slippery roads and sidewalks.

The rest of next week will be breezy at times, but temperatures will remain above average. Our long-range data suggests that there could be a couple chances of off and on light snow by mid-to-late next week. That’s still about a week away, so stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.