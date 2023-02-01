Your Photos
Another successful year for Kiwanis Holiday Lights


Freshly fallen snow covers the ground as holiday lights illuminate Sibley Park Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Mankato, Minn.(Dan Smith | Dronography.com/Dan Smith)
By Mitch Keegan
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - More than 175,000 people made their way through Sibley Park for the 10th year of Kiwanis Holiday Lights.

$77,000 will be donated back to the non-profit groups that assisted with set-up, tear-down and served as evening volunteers during the event.

Those 67 groups provided more than 14,000 volunteer hours with 2,600 participants.

8 tons of food was collected for sixteen area food shelves

And mark your calendar, the opening parade and lighting ceremony for the 2023 Kiwanis Holiday Lights season will be November 24th.

Additional statistics include:

• Over 175,000 people attended the free event in 2022

• The event remains completely volunteer-driven

• All set-up was completed over 10 days during the five weekends prior to opening

• All tear-down was completed in three days in early January



• 67 non-profit groups participated, providing 14,400 volunteer hours with 2,600 volunteers participating.  Funds will be dispersed to the non-profit participants based on a formula that includes volunteer assistance with set-up, tear-down and nightly operations. Participating non-profit groups also received a tree that they could decorate along the walking path.

• For the tenth year, visitors were encouraged to vote on their favorite non-profit tree this year. Winners were.

    • 1st place – Mankato West Vex Robotics - $300 prize
    • 2nd Place (tie) – Mankato Area Youth Baseball Assoc. - $150 prize
    • 2nd Place (tie) – One Bright Star - $150 prize

• Over 3,000 children visited Santa, and each received a free Kiwanis Holiday Lights Coloring Poster

• 54 Greater Mankato businesses participated as cash sponsors, showing continued support for the annual event



• The opening night parade was presented by Girl Scouts River Valleys Troops 34494 & 37938. The winner of the float contest was Kato Moving & Storage.

• Over 1.8 million energy-efficient LED lights glowed brightly throughout the event.

• 31 area restaurants donated food to help feed the volunteers during the event, as well as during set-up and tear-down

