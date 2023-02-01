Your Photos
Bridges Community School closes Tuesday due to broken sprinkler system

By KEYC Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MAPS says that custodial staff arrived this morning to find a broken sprinkler sending large amounts of water into the building.

The district reported that water had flowed into the gymnasium and down a flight of stairs, leaving one classroom with two inches of water.

The district’s emergency remediation company was called to assist in the cleanup. MAPS speculates that old damaged vents allowed cold air to freeze pipes and rupture the sprinkler.

