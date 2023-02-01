Cold sticks around ahead of weekend warm up!

The bitter temperatures and wind chills will stick around through the rest of this week before temperatures warm up through this coming weekend.

Today we will see the warmest temperatures we have had in a while by the afternoon hours. We will continue to see sunshine throughout the day as temperatures rise into the upper-teens and low-20s across the area. Winds today will remain light up to 10 mph throughout the afternoon hours before gradually increasing by tonight. Winds will pick up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times throughout the overnight hours as temperatures dip to around 5 degrees by Thursday morning.

Thursday will teeter between mostly sunny and partly cloudy throughout the day with a breeze and steady drop in temperatures. Temperatures will reach a high around 10 degrees by the late morning and early afternoon hours with winds up to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph possible. From there, winds will remain strong as temperatures steadily drop back into the single digits by the afternoon hours, continuing to drop to a low around -15 degrees by Friday morning. It is likely to see dangerously cold wind chills once more overnight before we start to see a warm up by the weekend.

Friday will be mostly cloudy, cold and breezy across the area. Temperatures will rise to a high around 8 degrees by the mid to late afternoon hours and early evening hours. Temperatures will reach a low around 3 degrees through the late evening hours. From there, we will actually see a steady rise in temperatures overnight into Saturday morning as skies remain cloudy and winds remain breezy.

This weekend we will finally have warmer temperatures return to the area with highs hovering in the low to mid-30s! Starting with Saturday, temperatures will slowly rise to a high around 33 by the afternoon hours despite cloudy skies and a breeze. Winds will likely range between 10 and 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph possible. Saturday night will remain on the cloudy side as temperatures dip into the low to mid-20s by Sunday morning. Sunday will continue with cloudy skies but lighter winds mixed in as temperatures rise into the low-30s by the afternoon hours. Winds will range between 5 and 15 mph all day. Sunday night will remain rather cloudy as temperatures dip into the low-20s by Monday morning.

Next week we will not only have warmer temperatures, but more chances for precipitation in the forecast, starting with Monday. Cloudy skies will be prominent next week. Monday will start off with cloudy skies ahead of a rain/snow mix moving into the area throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will hover in the mid to upper-30s across the area before dropping below 32 degrees by the late evening hours. This means that the rain/snow mix will likely transition into snow by the late evening hours. Winds will remain windy up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. Temperatures will dip into the mid-20s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will remain on the cloudy side with some lingering flurries possible throughout the day as temperatures rise into the upper-20s by the afternoon hours. Winds will continue to be strong up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Tuesday night will gradually become mostly clear as temperatures dip into the mid-teens by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will have mostly sunny skies throughout the afternoon hours with temperatures hovering in the low-30s. Winds will remain breezy up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph mixed in. Skies will gradually become partly cloudy overnight as temperatures dip into the mid-20s by Thursday morning.

The next chance for winter precipitation comes in overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Thursday will start off on the cloudy side with temperatures hovering in the low to mid-30s through the afternoon hours. Winds will remain breezy up to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible. Thursday night we are looking at snow moving into the area as temperatures dip into the mid-20s by Friday morning.

Snow showers will continue throughout Friday with cloudy skies. Temperatures will hover in the upper-20s throughout the afternoon hours with winds hovering between 15 and 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. This could lead to some blowing snow in portions of the area, which in turn, could reduce visibility from time to time. Temperatures will slowly drop into the mid to upper-teens by Saturday morning as snow slowly comes to a stop through the late night to overnight hours.

