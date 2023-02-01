Your Photos
Damar Hamlin launches new CPR initiative as he recovers

He says the aim of the challenge is to increase CPR awareness and education. (TWITTER, @HAMLINISLAND via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:40 PM CST
(CNN) - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is teaming up with the American Heart Association on a new CPR initiative.

Hamlin announced the partnership on the #3forHeart CPR Challenge in a video shared Tuesday on social media.

“As you know, CPR saved my life earlier this year on the field, and CPR could easily save your life or someone you love,” he said in the video.

During a Jan. 2 game, Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field. He collapsed after making what appeared to be a routine tackle, The Associated Press reports.

Hamlin’s CPR challenge involves three steps. First, participants must watch a video on the heart association’s website to learn hands-only CPR. Second, they must make a donation to fund CPR education and training. Third, challenge three friends to do the same.

In his video, Hamlin challenged three people he called “the GOATs,” or the greatest of all time: Lebron James, Tom Brady and Michelle Obama.

He says the aim of the challenge is to increase CPR awareness and education.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Disney revises pricing at its parks
A Gustavus senior remains hospitalized after shattering her spine during a college women's hockey game last Friday
A Gustavus senior remains hospitalized after shattering her spine during a college women's hockey game last Friday
Winter storm will bring heavy snow this week
Winter storm will bring heavy snow this week
Owner of Plaza Garibaldi; La Terraza charged with 29 tax-related felonies
Owner of Plaza Garibaldi; La Terraza charged with 29 tax-related felonies
Vehicle pursuit leads to arrest in Mankato
Vehicle pursuit leads to arrest in Mankato

'CPR saved my life': Hamlin announces new CPR challenge
GRAPHIC: Tyre Nichols' family grieves 'on sacred ground' in Memphis
GRAPHIC: Tyre Nichols' family grieves 'on sacred ground' in Memphis
Standoff with suspect in Oregon torture case 'resolved'
Standoff with suspect in Oregon torture case 'resolved'
No. 10 LCWM wins over Mankato Loyola
No. 10 LCWM wins over Mankato Loyola