MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato East/Loyola boys’ hockey program (7-11) defeated its cross-town rival Mankato West (6-10-2) on Tuesday 5-1 inside All Seasons Arena.

Earlier this season at the Bloomington Ice Garden, the Cougars took down the Scarlets 5-2.

