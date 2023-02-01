Your Photos
Getting physical: the power of PT

To talk more about physical therapy and its benefits, Alissa Boben and Chloe Tuma, with ActivePT in Mankato and North Mankato, visited the Kato Living studio.
By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 7:57 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Its something that many people have already had to do, or if you haven’t you likely will have to do at some point in life: go to Physical Therapy (PT). Physical therapists can have a profound effect on people’s lives. To talk more about the profession, its benefits, and some quick and healthful tips for for everyday life, Alissa Boben and Chloe Tuma, with ActivePT in Mankato and North Mankato, visited the Kato Living studio.

