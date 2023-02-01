Your Photos
Have you ever tried sprouting?

By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Have you ever wondered what the word ‘sprout’ really means? You may have heard that eating sprouts is good for you. But, what are sprouts? Sprouting is a natural part of the life cycle of many plants. When plants germinate, they may produce new leaves and buds, and for seeds, germination looks like making shoots. These shoots are known as sprouts.

You may have witnessed sprouting in your kitchen! Have you ever left a potato for long enough that it starts to put out those little shoots? That’s the potato sprouting process. Sprouting involves soaking seeds, nuts, legumes or grains for several hours, then repeatedly rinsing them until they begin to develop a tail-like protrusion.

Sprouting is an essential part of the life cycle of plants because it allows new plants to grow, and it also means that plants can wake again after periods of dormancy. Lindsey Quast, with Ballard Creek Farm in Good Thunder, guided us through how to start this process.

Getting physical: The power of PT