If you think you’re on the phone with a scammer, hang up!

By Nick Beck
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - That’s the advice from experts who are marking Identity Theft Awareness Week.

Tammy Steffl at Southpoint Credit says even if you receive a call from a bank or credit union, they will never ask for personal information like social security or account numbers. They already have that on hand.

“You owe that person nothing,” said SouthPoint Credit Union’s Retail Operations Specialist, Tammy Steffl. “So, you know, they’re calling you out of the blue. They’re just trying to scam you and get information that they really don’t need to have. It’s not a phone call that you generated hang up be done and move on. Maybe you need to block them from your phone. If they continue to call you, you might need to block that number, but that’s usually pretty easy to do.”

When you give out your personal information to a fraudster, you are giving them free access to steal your identity, your money, and potentially your future.

if you receive a text or email with a link in it that seems untrustworthy, ignore it.

