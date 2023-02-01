Your Photos
The impact of physical therapy

By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For many of us, this is something we’ll likely have to do at some point in our life, go to physical therapy.

The average physical therapy clinic sees between 101 and 200 patients each week. So what does a physical therapist do?

Physical therapists examine each person and then develop a treatment plan to improve their ability to move, reduce or manage pain, restore function, and prevent disability.

A physical therapy patient is most likely to be female and over the age of 65. Physical therapists can have a profound effect on people’s lives, reduce or eliminate pain, be an alternative to surgery and improve physical mobility.

