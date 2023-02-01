Your Photos
A look at one of the region’s best man caves

By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - So What do American men actually want for their private space, their modern sanctuary in the home?

A recent survey by myculture.com shows that For Gen Z, their top choice was exercise equipment, Millennials preferred gaming stations, Gen X wanted multiple TVs, and Baby Boomers wanted a fully stocked bar. As for drinks, the top choice was beer at nearly 41%, followed by soda and hard liquor.

As for decor, 1 in 3 men would choose a sports theme over any other décor and nearly 56% would prefer to have it in the basement. The other top décor themes were either a gamer theme, bar theme, or hunting/fishing theme.

42% of men said they spend time every single day in their man cave, while 35% said they spend a few days a week there. only 12% though report having a man cave.

The man cave we are featuring today certainly has its own unique look and vibe. What makes it extra special though isn’t the décor, its the history and the memoires still being made there.

