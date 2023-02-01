Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Making it official, Gov. Tim Walz signed the Protect Reproductive Options Act into law today

KEYC News Now at 6 Recording
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 8:03 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On Tuesday, Governor Tim Walz signed the Protect Reproductive Options Act, which writes into state law that Minnesotans have a fundamental right to an abortion and freedom to decide their own reproductive health.

In Minnesota, abortion rights were already protected due to a state Supreme Court decision, Doe v. Gomez, in 1995. Yet, democrats say the bill is needed to prevent future state courts from rescinding abortion rights.

The Pro Act protects Minnesotans’ right to contraception, the right to carry a pregnancy to term, and the right to abortion. It also guarantees the right to privacy for personal reproductive health decisions.

Republicans offered several amendments to the measure, including parental notification and a ban on third-trimester abortions, all of which were voted down. They say the bill is “dangerous” and “extreme.”

The Minnesota senate passed the bill after more than 14 hours of debate over the weekend. The House passed the bill last week.

With the bill signed, focus now shifts to surrounding states which either already ban, or will likely restrict abortion in the future. As that happens, Minnesota is on its way to becoming a state where women can get access to abortion.

Supporters are now pushing related bills through the state legislature to repeal restrictions and protect patients and providers from out-of-state legal action.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Revised
Disney revises pricing at its parks
Heather Olinger is recovering after her spine was broken in two places during a hockey game...
A Gustavus senior remains hospitalized after shattering her spine during a college women’s hockey game last Friday
Meteorologist Shawn Cable, KEYC Weather
Winter storm will bring heavy snow this week
La Terraza in Mankato is one restaurants operated by Las Lomas, Inc.
Owner of Plaza Garibaldi; La Terraza charged with 29 tax-related felonies
At 7 p.m., police responded to a driving complaint made against a vehicle operated by...
Vehicle pursuit leads to arrest in Mankato

Latest News

Last year, the interpretive center hosted over 500 students between eight different schools
FarmAmerica joins over a dozen schools in winning a 2023 Agricultural Literacy grant
if you receive a text or email with a link in it that seems untrustworthy, ignore it.
If you think you’re on the phone with a scammer, hang up!
MAPS says that custodial staff arrived this morning to find a broken sprinkler sending large...
Bridges Community School closes Tuesday due to broken sprinkler system
A stretch of Riverfront Drive in Mankato is closed until Thursday morning due to a water main...
A portion of Riverfront Drive will remain closed until Thursday morning