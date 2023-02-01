Making it official, Gov. Tim Walz signed the Protect Reproductive Options Act into law today

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On Tuesday, Governor Tim Walz signed the Protect Reproductive Options Act, which writes into state law that Minnesotans have a fundamental right to an abortion and freedom to decide their own reproductive health.

In Minnesota, abortion rights were already protected due to a state Supreme Court decision, Doe v. Gomez, in 1995. Yet, democrats say the bill is needed to prevent future state courts from rescinding abortion rights.

The Pro Act protects Minnesotans’ right to contraception, the right to carry a pregnancy to term, and the right to abortion. It also guarantees the right to privacy for personal reproductive health decisions.

Republicans offered several amendments to the measure, including parental notification and a ban on third-trimester abortions, all of which were voted down. They say the bill is “dangerous” and “extreme.”

The Minnesota senate passed the bill after more than 14 hours of debate over the weekend. The House passed the bill last week.

With the bill signed, focus now shifts to surrounding states which either already ban, or will likely restrict abortion in the future. As that happens, Minnesota is on its way to becoming a state where women can get access to abortion.

Supporters are now pushing related bills through the state legislature to repeal restrictions and protect patients and providers from out-of-state legal action.

