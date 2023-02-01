Maverick hockey on KEYC Circle

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Maverick hockey fans are gearing up for another weekend of hockey and if you aren’t going to the game Friday, you can watch on KEYC Circle.

And if you are a Charter Spectrum customer, you’re in luck. You can catch KEYC Circle on Channel 193. Midco customers can watch KEYC Circle on channel 595 and if you have an antenna, it’s channel 12-3 over the air.

Puck drop against St. Thomas on Friday is set for 7:07 from the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.