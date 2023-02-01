Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

A portion of Riverfront Drive will remain closed until Thursday morning

KEYC News Now at 6 Recording
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A stretch of Riverfront Drive in Mankato is closed until Thursday morning due to a water main break this morning.

Crews brought in excavators, skid loaders and water pumps to clear the flooded scene around 9:30 Tuesday morning.

The city of Mankato had said the road between Lime and Ruth streets was expected to reopen later today, weather permitting, but cement curing is why we’re seeing the extended closure.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Revised
Disney revises pricing at its parks
Heather Olinger is recovering after her spine was broken in two places during a hockey game...
A Gustavus senior remains hospitalized after shattering her spine during a college women’s hockey game last Friday
Meteorologist Shawn Cable, KEYC Weather
Winter storm will bring heavy snow this week
La Terraza in Mankato is one restaurants operated by Las Lomas, Inc.
Owner of Plaza Garibaldi; La Terraza charged with 29 tax-related felonies
At 7 p.m., police responded to a driving complaint made against a vehicle operated by...
Vehicle pursuit leads to arrest in Mankato

Latest News

Three Mankato juveniles overdose in three separate instances
Three juveniles overdose in Mankato
Produced by the Minnesota State Fair in conjunction with the Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation,...
State Fair and Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation accepting Century Farm applications
Commissioner Vance Stuehrenberg Selected to Represent MN on the NACo Board of Directors
Commissioner Vance Stuehrenberg Selected to Represent MN on the NACo Board of Directors
The City of Mankato said the road between Lime and Ruth streets is expected to reopen later...
Water main break closes portion of Riverfront Dr.