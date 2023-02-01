A portion of Riverfront Drive will remain closed until Thursday morning

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A stretch of Riverfront Drive in Mankato is closed until Thursday morning due to a water main break this morning.

Crews brought in excavators, skid loaders and water pumps to clear the flooded scene around 9:30 Tuesday morning.

The city of Mankato had said the road between Lime and Ruth streets was expected to reopen later today, weather permitting, but cement curing is why we’re seeing the extended closure.

