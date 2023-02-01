Your Photos
Research shows that students suffered big pandemic setbacks

New research shows that students suffered significant setbacks in their learning progress during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Credit: CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(CNN) - When students turned to online learning, it had a significant impact, according to a new paper that analyzed data from 42 studies across 15 countries on learning progress during the pandemic.

”They, in fact, found that kids had about a 35% learning loss compared to a normal year,” Dr. Tara Narula at Lenox Hill Hospital said.

In the journal, “Nature Human Behavior,” researchers say students never fully recovered from that learning loss and that it still persists even today.

The paper finds remote schooling disproportionately affected those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

In October, results from 2022 progress exams taken across the U.S. shows that 4th and 8th-graders fell behind in reading and had the largest-ever decline in math in the U.S.

So, how do students catch up?

”Some of the researchers suggest after-school programs, summer programs, lengthening the school day, potentially online or learning apps as well,” Narula said.

One education expert says parents can help by encouraging their children to reconnect with teachers and classmates and by teaching them positive learning habits.

Many parents seem to agree that the pandemic caused learning problems.

Results from an October Pew Research Center survey show about 61% of K-12 parents say the first year of the pandemic had a negative effect on their children’s education.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

