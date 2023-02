MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West gymnastics team defeated cross-town rival Mankato East 136.950-128.775 inside K & G Gymnastics on Tuesday.

The Scarlets were boosted by Zoey Hermel’s performance. Hermel earned a 35.425 to win the all-around title.

