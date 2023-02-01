Two local businesses are teaming up to create some very special arrangements

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Lacey’s Catering of Wells and Lady Slipper Flowers of St. Peter are teaming up to create floral bouquets and fruit bouquets.

Lacey from Lacey’s Catering offers chocolate-dipped fruit bouquets just in time for Valentine’s Day, and Becca from Ladyslipper Flowers is offering beautiful floral bouquets for Valentine’s Day.

You can learn more about Lacey’s Catering here, and you can learn more about Ladyslipper Flowers here. Make sure you get your orders in soon!

