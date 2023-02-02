Arctic air returns today ahead of pleasant warm up this weekend

Dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills will return throughout the day and night tonight before we get some relief with a nice warm up by this coming weekend.

Today will start off with the warmest temperatures we will have all day before a steady drop in temperatures takes place. Skies will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly sunny today before becoming mostly cloudy overnight tonight. Temperatures will steadily drop due to arctic air pushing through the area as winds shift from the southwest to the northwest today. Winds will be blustery up to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph possible. Temperatures will dip to below zero by the mid to late afternoon hours. Despite skies becoming mostly cloudy overnight, temperatures will dip to around -16 by tomorrow morning with wind chill values nearing -30 overnight. Due to the dangerously cold wind chills returning, a wind chill advisory will go into effect at 6 pm this evening, and remain in effect until 9 am Friday morning. It is advised to limit your time outside today and especially tonight, dress in layers, wear a hat, gloves, boots, winter coat, and scarf, and don’t leave your house with wet hair as that could lead to hypothermia and/or frost bite if the necessary precautions are not taken.

Friday will remain on the cold side, however, temperatures will steadily rise throughout the day. Temperatures will rise from the dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills to the upper-single-digits by the late afternoon hours as winds remain breezy up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph possible. Skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day tomorrow. Temperatures will continue to rise throughout the overnight hours into Saturday morning as skies remain cloudy.

Saturday will teeter between mostly cloudy and partly cloudy as temperatures rise into the low-30s by the afternoon hours. We will have lighter winds ranging between 5 and 15 mph throughout the day. Temperatures will slowly drop into the mid-20s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will be very similar to Saturday temperature wise with partly cloudy skies mixed in. Temperatures are projected to hover in the low-30s through the afternoon hours as a breeze returns to the area. Winds will likely range from 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph possible. Temperatures will dip into the low-20s by Monday morning with mostly cloudy skies returning overnight.

Next week will be a more active weather week with a few rounds of precipitation, windy conditions and more cloud coverage than sunshine.

Monday will start off the week with cloudy skies, windy conditions, and mixed precipitation moving into the area through the afternoon hours. We are looking at rain showers with a rain/snow mix as temperatures gradually drop heading into the evening hours, with a transition to light snow possible through the late evening hours. Highs will hover in the mid-30s through the afternoon before gradually dropping into the mid-20s by Tuesday morning. The good news is, the mixed precipitation to snow chances will fizzle out by the late night hours, leaving behind cloudy skies for the overnight hours.

Tuesday will remain breezy and cloudy throughout the day. Temperatures will hover in the upper-20s with winds up to 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph mixed in. Due to the precipitation on Monday, some lingering and/or pop up flurries are possible throughout Tuesday morning and afternoon. Skies will actually clear up overnight, becoming mostly clear as temperatures dip into the upper-teens by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny but breezy. Temperatures will hover in the low-30s with winds up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph possible. Skies will gradually become partly cloudy and eventually mostly cloudy overnight into Thursday morning as temperatures dip into the mid-20s.

Thursday will be our next chance for precipitation in the area with mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions mixed in. Temperatures will hover in the low-30s throughout the afternoon hours. This means we are looking at a rain/snow mix in the area before that transitions into snow showers by the late afternoon and early evening hours. Temperatures will slowly drop into the llow-20s by Friday morning as light snow continues overnight.

Friday will remain cloudy with snow showers around the area. Winds will be strong up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible. Temperatures will hover in the upper-20s throughout the afternoon hours before dropping into the upper-teens overnight into Saturday morning. Snow showers will slowly fizzle out by the late night hours, leaving behind cloudy skies heading into the weekend.

Saturday of next weekend is looking to be on the quieter side precipitation wise, but will remain rather cloudy and breezy. Temperatures will hover in the low-20s throughout the afternoon hours as winds reach up to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph mixed in. Temperatures will gradually drop into the mid to upper-teens with cloudy skies sticking around overnight into Sunday morning.

