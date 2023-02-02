Bitterly cold tonight, much warmer this weekend

Our second Arctic airmass of the week moved in right on schedule this morning. Hang on, because this one is going to be even colder than the one earlier this week. Temperatures have already started to drop and will continue to fall to between 15 and 20 below zero by Friday morning. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for much of the region. While the wind will die down overnight, it will still be strong enough for a wind chill factor of 25 to 35 below zero. The good news is that we will recover very quickly. After we hit rock bottom Friday morning, temperatures will begin to rise and will continue to rise until we reach the 30s on Saturday afternoon. The even better news is that high temperatures are expected to remain above average through much of next week. We will stay mostly dry through the weekend with just a couple of minor precipitation chances through next week.

The rest of this afternoon will be sunny, breezy and becoming much colder. Temps will drop to around five below zero by late afternoon with a wind chill factor of 10 to 20 below zero. Tonight will be clear and bitterly cold, with actual temperatures dropping to between 15 and 20 below zero. The wind will die down overnight, but even a 5 to 10 mph wind will drop the wind chill factor to between 25 and 35 below zero.

Temperatures will begin to rise Friday morning and will climb into the single digits above zero by late Friday afternoon. Gradual warming will continue Friday night and into Saturday, with temps reaching the low 30s by Saturday afternoon. This is just the beginning of what is going to be an extended period of above average temperatures. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 30s, with high temps climbing into the mid to upper 30s on Monday.

Our long range forecast data is suggesting that there will be some minor rain/snow chances next week. As of now, it doesn’t appear that there will be anything significant. Stay tuned, we will have updates on any rain or snow chances as we get closer.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.